Teachers Run A Hilarious Inflatable Costume Race In The Snow
April 8, 2024 12:12PM EDT
Source: YouTube
A bunch of teachers at a Canadian school race around a snowy track dressed in hilarious inflatable costumes…the winner looked like one of those rubber chicken noise makers. They wipe out right before the finish line and crawl across, just beating a cow that looked like they couldn’t see out of the costume. There was a dinosaur, a clown walking on his hands, Gizmo the Gremlin and more.
Super cute!