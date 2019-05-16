Ted Cruz Issues Warning About Intergalactic ‘Space Pirates’

Batten the hatches and keep an eye to the sky, mateys — them dastardly space pirates be comin’!

At least that’s the word from Senator Ted Cruz, who on Wednesday issued the warning in support of assembling a “Space Force” branch of the U.S. military. “Pirates threaten the open seas, and the same is possible in space,” said Cruz, who chairs the subcommittee on aviation and space. “I believe we must now recognize the necessity of a Space Force to defend the nation and to protect space commerce and civil space exploration.”

To get off the ground, the Space Force would need $2 billion from Congress, according to Defense News. It would employ about 15,000 people, most of whom would be transferred from existing military positions.

Does this prove the government is aware of alien life forms? Or does it prove we did the right thing by not electing Ted Cruz to the Oval Office?