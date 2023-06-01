Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

“Ted Lasso” Ends With Season 3

June 1, 2023 11:34AM EDT
The “Ted Lasso” Season 3 finale dropped yesterday on Apple TV+.  Without giving away any spoilers, Jason Sudeikis says that this story is DONE. He says, quote, “It sounds like such a political answer, but it’s the truth.  We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing.”

You may recognize the voice singing the song in the background as Ed Sheeran, a huge fan of the show (and soccer!) He wrote “A Beautiful Game” for the finale!

