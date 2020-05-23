      Breaking News
Thursday Update: State Provides Updates on Sports Training and Wedding Season

Teen Arrested For Violating Quarantine After Posting Pics To Social Media

May 23, 2020 @ 11:53am

An 18-year-old Arizona woman has been arrested in Hawaii after breaking quarantine – and posting photos about it. All visitors to Hawaii are required to quarantine for two weeks, but authorities say Alyza Alder began posting beach photos just two days after arriving in Oahu – and even began working at a local fast food restaurant.

Police say Alder kept posting photos right up until the day she was arrested. Ever get in trouble over a social media post?  Is a mandatory two-week quarantine for all visitors too much?

