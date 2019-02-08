Teen Creates Prosthetic Arm Out Of Legos
David Aguilar was born without a right forearm due to a rare genetic condition.
He didn’t let that stop him from living life, in fact, it inspired him to use his imagination and a few Lego bricks to create something really cool.
David built himself a robotic prosthetic arm using Lego pieces.
David currently studies bioengineering at the Universitat Internacional de Catalunya in Spain and hopes to use his arm and it’s model to help build affordable prosthetics for other people in need.
