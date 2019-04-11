Teen Drives Through House in Jealous Rage

Leaving a trail of destruction in his wake as he sped through a neighborhood, a teenager crashed his car into a Michigan home — all because he was jealous.

The jealousy-fueled spree began Wednesday morning in Eastpointe when the unidentified 18-year-old saw his girlfriend talking to another teen, who was sitting in his car, police say. In a jealous rage, he rammed the other teen’s car, and then gave chase when he sped away. At one point during the pursuit, the teen’s anger got the best of him and he lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a house. No one inside was hurt. The teen was taken into custody and charged with “multiple” offenses, police say.

Kelly Johnson, whose yard was torn up during the chase, says, “No one should get that angry. Ever.”

Have you ever done something out of anger that you later regretted? Have you ever been irrationally jealous?