Teen Fighting Cheating Accusations After SAT Score Improves

Usually, improving your SAT score is seen as a good thing! But it has been a nightmare for this high school student. Kamilah Campbell worked hard to increase her SAT score in order to qualify for Florida’s Medallion Scholarship and go to her dream school Florida State University. Originally, Campbell scored a 900 on her SAT’s. She said this is because she didn’t study. But she worked hard, received after school tutoring, and improved her score by 300 points.

But her improvement caused her test score to be flagged, and she received a notice from the ETS, the company that administers the SAT, that her “score had been flagged for further review.” Then, on December 19th, Campbell was notified her score had been invalidated. The letter that informed her that her test scores had been invalidated stated that “based on a preliminary review, there appears to be substantial evidence that your scores on the October 6, 2018 SAT are invalid as a result of substantial agreement between your answers on one or more scores sections of the test and those of other test-takers.”

Her high school stands beside her, as well as her family and her attorney Benjamin Crump. She is fighting the ETS’s decision to invalidate her score.

