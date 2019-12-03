Teen Finds Out the Hard Way Not to Try to Get Into the House Via the Chimney
Lesson to be learned, Santa is the ONLY one who can get down a chimney! A teenager in Arizona thought she would help out her best friend who got locked out of her house. She thought she could slip down the chimney. Unfortunately, the chimney didn’t connect all the way into the living room and the girl got stuck part way down.
Her friend ended up calling 911 and firefighters had to hoist her out of the chimney. She’ll be ok but she is very embarrassed. I’m sure her family and friends won’t let her forget this stunt anytime soon!