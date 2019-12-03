      Weather Alert

Teen Finds Out the Hard Way Not to Try to Get Into the House Via the Chimney

Dec 3, 2019 @ 11:21am

Lesson to be learned, Santa is the ONLY one who can get down a chimney!  A teenager in Arizona thought she would help out her best friend who got locked out of her house.   She thought she could slip down the chimney.  Unfortunately, the chimney didn’t connect all the way into the living room and the girl got stuck part way down.

Her friend ended up calling 911 and firefighters had to hoist her out of the chimney.  She’ll be ok but she is very embarrassed.   I’m sure her family and friends won’t let her forget this stunt anytime soon!

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Mix 94.1 on Alexa!
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Alpha Cares
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!