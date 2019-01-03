Teen Gets 14 Years For Multiple Felonies

(WHBC) – A Canton 18-year-old will spend more than a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple felonies in connection with a drive-by shooting and an armed robbery.

Khalik Elijah Walker was sentenced to 14 years in prison by Stark County Common Pleas Court Judge Frank Forchione.

“I gave a 14-year sentence to send a message that we’re not gonna put up with drive-by shootings and burglaries and things of that nature,” Forchione told WHBC.

He says Walker will serve the full 14-year sentence.

“As a judge I have to protect the community, and that’s the rationale behind it.”

Walker was a passenger in the drive-by shooting that happened in May, in which someone in the vehicle opened fire, hitting the house with several bullets.

Nobody in the house was injured.

Then a few days later, Walker and an accomplice forced a woman to withdraw money from an ATM at gunpoint, and fired shots into the air.

The woman was not hurt.

Several co-defendants had already pleaded guilty and been sentenced in connection with the drive-by shooting case, including Khalik’s brother Khalil.