Teen Has The BEST Moment With His Favorite College Football Team

January 19, 2024 11:23AM EST
Isn’t it awesome to witness someone’s dream come true!!??

Ryan is 16, he has Down Syndrome and is one of the biggest Western Michigan Broncos fans around. Head coach Lance Taylor invited him out to a practice and an especially big moment with the team!

He watches every game, and then even watches old games on YouTube!  And his dream was to run out of the tunnel onto the field with the team!

