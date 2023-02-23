Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Teen Honored For Saving Her Coworker’s Life

February 23, 2023 3:51PM EST
Share
Teen Honored For Saving Her Coworker’s Life

Officials in Bay City, Michigan honored 19-year-old Lillian Flanders for saving the life of a coworker back in December. She credits her high school CPR training for helping her know exactly what to do on December 27 at the Doubletree Hotel.

She found her coworker, Rusty Publow, slumped over his desk and realized he was unresponsive, so she immediately moved him to start CPR. It was her quick action that got him stabilized until paramedics got there to take over.

 

SEE THE NEWS STORY HERE

Popular Posts

1

Did The Derailed Train Go Through Stark County?
2

Keanu Reeves Isn’t A Fan Of Altering Film Digitally
3

Career Earnings of 5 Canton Athletes
4

WATCH: Body Cam Footage Of An Officer Saving A One-Month-Old Choking Baby
5

Music notes: Halsey, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo and Kelly Clarkson