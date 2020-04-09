Teen Pilot in Training Flying Supplies to Rural Hospitals That Desperately Need Them
A 16 year old in Virginia has been taking flying lessons. Since he’s not going to school and the lacrosse season was cancelled he was looking for a way to keep himself occupied. He wanted to help out so he came up with Operation SOS-Supplies Over Skies.
He’s been delivering much needed supplies to rural hospitals that are in desperate need of them. His goal i sto deliver to all 7 hospitals that are considered critical access hospitals. He’s been delivering gloves, masks, gowns and anything else they need that he can find.
Each flight has become longer so, not only is he helping in the fight against coronavirus, he is also getting the training he needs for being a pilot.