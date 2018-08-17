Teen Suffers Injuries After Being Pushed Off Bridge

Something tells me these two aren’t friends anymore. Jordan Holgerson, 16, was pushed off of a bridge in Washington, falling 50ft. The teen was there with a group of her friends, and was having second thoughts about making the jump. Before she could decide for herself whether she was going to do it or not, one of her friends came up behind her and pushed her off. Holgerson suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung, and other injuries due to the fall. Holgerson says the girl that pushed her apologized, but she is still seeking charges.