      Weather Alert

Teenager Shot and Killed in Canton over the Weekend

Feb 22, 2022 @ 11:07am

Canton Police are looking for a suspect or suspects in the shooting death of a 15-year old boy over the weekend.

Officials say they went to the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital after getting a call that a gunshot victim had driven to the hospital.  The shooting incident apparently happened in the area of 23rd Street, NE and Maple Avenue NE.  They found that the victim was shot in the head.  He was life flighted to Akron Children’s Hospital where he died yesterday.  He’s been identified as Jacere Jones of Canton.  No other details have been released and police are still gathering information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crimestoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/policedetectives

 

Popular Posts
New Questions Surround The Death Of Bob Saget
Netflix’s Stranger Things To End With Its 5th Season
2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Stream Exclusively on Twitter
Alec Baldwin Sued By Family Of Cinematographer Who Died On Set
John Cena Will Star in ‘Looney Tunes’ Live-Action Pic
Connect With Us Listen To Us On