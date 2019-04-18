Teen’s Disappearance Now A Criminal Investigation

(WHBC) – Authorities in Carroll County say they have identified a person of interest in the disappearance of a teenage boy.

Police and volunteers on Monday and Tuesday searched for 14-year-old Jonathon Minard in the Harrison Township and Dellroy areas but came up with nothing.

There is no search planned for Wednesday.

“It’s one thing if a boy leaves home and runs away, you know you usually find him in a few days, but I think there’s something other than that,” Sheriff Dale Williams told WHBC News.

The sheriff wouldn’t identify the person of interest, but did say they are a friend of Minard, who was last seen on Saturday.

The sheriff said no arrests have been made.

Minard stands about five feet seven inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, brown pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 627-2141.