Temple Israel Informs Congregation of Investigation Naming Rabbi Emeritus
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Temple Israel on 30th Street NW in Canton is informing its congregation that a retired rabbi has been named in an independent investigation.
That investigation into sex abuse in the Union for Reformed Judaism and its 800 temples across the U.S.
They say Jon Adlund is to no longer have an active role with the congregation.
The investigation turned up what they call “credible” evidence of sexual misconduct with three girls under age 16.
The report says that happened at a summer camp in 1977 when he was a rabbinical student.
No allegations are connected to Adlund’s Canton service between 2011 and 2019.
But current Rabbi David Komerofsky asks anyone with information to step forward.