Ten People Killed on State’s Highways Over New Years Holiday, Including Stark, Carroll Crashes

Jan 4, 2022 @ 4:46am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state patrol says ten people were killed on Ohio’s roadways during the Thursday-thru-Sunday New Years reporting period.

Two of them were in our area.

48-year-old Shannon Wilburn of Canton was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 43 north of Waynesburg.

And the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal accident on Lodge Road near Atwood Lake.

No other details were provided on that crash.

14 people were killed on the state’s roads a year ago.

