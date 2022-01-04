Ten People Killed on State’s Highways Over New Years Holiday, Including Stark, Carroll Crashes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state patrol says ten people were killed on Ohio’s roadways during the Thursday-thru-Sunday New Years reporting period.
Two of them were in our area.
48-year-old Shannon Wilburn of Canton was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 43 north of Waynesburg.
And the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal accident on Lodge Road near Atwood Lake.
No other details were provided on that crash.
14 people were killed on the state’s roads a year ago.