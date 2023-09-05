Tennis superstar Coco Gauff was “starstruck” by Justin Bieber at the U.S. Open

Fans attending the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City are there to see the superstars of tennis play, but the players are keeping an eye on the superstars in the audience.

While playing at the U.S. Open on September 1, tennis superstar Coco Gauff [Goff] told The Associated Press that she got a bit distracted when she spotted Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, in the audience.

“I saw them immediately on the Jumbotron. I don’t know if the camera saw me looking up,” 19-year-old Gauff told the AP. “I hoped if I lost the match, they weren’t going to blame it on that.”

“I was definitely starstruck with Justin Bieber. ‘Never Say Never’ was … one of my favorite songs when I was a kid. Then ‘Baby’ … I could go through all his songs. Then Hailey, too, coming,” Gauff added. “I guess it was a little date night for them, which was really cool.”

And rather than serving as a distraction, it seems the Biebers were lucky charms for Gauff: She was victorious at Friday’s match, went on to compete in the quarterfinals on September 5 and won there, as well.

Justin’s fashion choices for his U.S. Open appearance raised some eyebrows: he and Hailey wore matching black leather jackets, but he paired his with a black-and-white polka-dotted cap and a pair of pink puffy Loewe sunglasses.

