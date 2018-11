RELATED CONTENT

Maybe He Wanted to be a Police Officer?

‘Inchworm Bandits’ Try To Avoid Cameras, and Fail

Dog Loves Having ‘Makeup’ Put On

Airline Asks Passengers to Chip in For Repairs

Damarious Randall Hands Intercepted Ball to Hue Jackson

Forklift Operator Makes Small Miscalculation That Creates a BIG Mess