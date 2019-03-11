Tesla Driver Filmed Sleeping By Kayleigh Kriss | Mar 11, 2019 @ 1:48 PM The car is being operated by autopilot. The driver in the other car said the driver was mostly asleep for the entire 10 minutes they were beside his car. autopilotself-driving carsTesla SHARE RELATED CONTENT Dad Finds Out They’re Having TRIPLETS Man Almost Swallowed Whole By a Whale It’s National Nap Day Don’t Try to Fit Down a Laundry Shoot Terrified Dog Thanks Officer Who Freed Her Charles Barkley Calls Kyrie Irving ‘One of the Most Miserable People I’ve Seen’