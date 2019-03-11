Tesla Driver Filmed Sleeping
By Kayleigh Kriss
|
Mar 11, 2019 @ 1:48 PM

The car is being operated by autopilot. The driver in the other car said the driver was mostly asleep for the entire 10 minutes they were beside his car.

