“Thank God” Kane Brown wants more duets with wife: “We’ve gotta get some more songs out there”

Country/pop star Kane Brown has a big hit on his hands with “Thank God,” the duet he recorded with his wife, Katelyn. But after hitting a huge milestone with the song over the weekend, Kane says they may be ready to release more new music together.

Kane and Katelyn sang “Thank God” together on TV for the first time Sunday night at the CMT Music Awards, which he co-hosted with Kelsea Ballerini. The two also took home the biggest award of the night at the fan-voted ceremony: Video of the Year.

While Kane’s no stranger to award shows, this is all new for Katelyn, who released several singles before the two got married. And Kane says that’s been the best part of the song’s journey.

“It’s amazing to me: I get to share it with her and, y’know, I’m kinda living my career again through her,” Kane told ABC Audio after the win. “Y’know, the ‘first’ of things, which I love. And I just get to see the excitement on her face when she performs with me on tour.”

Which led Kane to conclude, “We gotta get some more songs out there.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

While we wait for that, you can catch Kane on tour this month: He starts a new batch of shows April 13 in Wichita, Kansas; Katelyn will be joining him onstage to sing “Thank God.” He’ll also perform his pop hits, such as “Be Like That” and “One Thing Right.”