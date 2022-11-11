Thank you for your Service! Check HERE for Deals for Veterans Today!

Veterans Day is today and there are tons of freebies and food deals for service members, their families and, of course, veterans – just make sure you have your ID. Here’s a list of what these chains are offering.

– Vets have to be a member of their Bigger Bolder Rewards program (and if you’re not, join online or via the app). Then? Get a free #1 Small Beef Combo – that’s two crispy beef tacos with choice of a small side and drink. You When ordering, enter VETERAN22 under the MORE tab or use the QR code in the restaurant. By joining the program you will also qualify for free small Potato Olés with any purchase for the first 30 days. Wendy’s – Active military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on Friday. Just show a valid military ID or Veteran’s Advantage card at any participating Wendy’s location in-store or at the drive-thru from 6:30a – 10:30am. Choices include Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or Breakfast Baconator combo.