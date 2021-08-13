      Weather Alert

Thank You Stark County! Wishes CAN Happen! A RECORD Amount Raised

Aug 13, 2021 @ 7:56pm

The 2021 Aultcare Wishathon to benefit Wishes Can Happen is in the books and a record amount was raised thanks to the generous people of Stark County.  This year donations totaled a whopping $334,928.28.  A huge thank you to Deville Apartments and Don Deville for their very generous donation of $100,000.  The donations, without that amount, still surpassed last years total as well.

Many thanks to all of the volunteers, our sponsors, the 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 family and Cindy Morrow and Madelyn Sweeney with Wishes Can Happen.  So many families can know they are not alone in their time of need.

Don’t forget the auction items are still up for bid until midnight Sunday night.  Go get something!

THANK YOU EVERYONE!

