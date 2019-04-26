Thanos Does Damage On Google

Have you seen the cool trick that can let you feel the power of Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet?

This is not a spoiler from Avengers: Endgame, but if you haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War, it will be lost on you.

Open Google in a browser and type in Thanos. A picture of the gauntlet complete with Infinity Stones appears. Then click the glove.

The infamous snap sound happens and the browser starts “self-destructing” removing half of the search results. Click the glove again to have things return to normal.

You have to try it just because! How well are you avoiding spoilers for Endgame?