If you’re a fan of Jimmy Fallon’s segment “Wheel of Musical Impressions” you’re going to be pleased to know that NBC has decided to order 10 episodes of a show based on the late-night segment.

The show will be called “That’s My Jam” and Jimmy Fallon will serve as executive producer of the one-hour game show that will feature new celebrities each week. “We love playing these games on the show, and it’ll be fun to see it taken to the next level,” Jimmy said about the new show.