That’s that me espresso … ice cream: Sabrina Carpenter teams with Van Leeuwen for new flavor

Is it that sweet? I guess so!

Sabrina Carpenter has teamed up with the ice cream brand Van Leeuwen to debut a brand new flavor inspired by her hit song “Espresso.”

The limited-time signature flavor has an espresso-flavored base, mixed with brownies, chocolate chips and swirls of fudge. It will be available by the scoop starting June 28 in all Van Leeuwen stores, as well as by the pint via its website.

“Doing a flavor collab with a genuine Van Leeuwen super fan is always a lot of fun. We’re so excited to celebrate Sabrina and her newest hit with this extremely delicious ice cream,” company co-founder Ben Van Leeuwen said.

Some lucky fans who attended Sabrina’s performance at Governors Ball festival in New York on Saturday were treated to a sneak peek tasting of the new ice cream flavor.

Speaking of Sabrina’s Governors Ball performance, it marked the first time she ever played her new single “Please Please Please” live. She also sang “Espresso,” before ending her set with “Nonsense” and one of her famous custom outros.

This time, Sabrina sang: “Do I text him back it’s such a tough call?/ That won’t fit inside me bro I’m dumb small/ People who hate pride can suck my Gov balls.”

