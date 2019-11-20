ThatsWhatILike What is Sarah Obsessed With? Check it Out!

Sarah loves Pokemon! She explains why.
#ThatsWhatILike I am currently addicted to the new Pokemon! Pokemon Sword to be exact. I love how immersive the world is, the soundtrack, and all the new ways you can evolve pokemon! My favorite “unique” evolution so far is with Milcery. What about you? What are you playing right now? Who did you pick as a starter? #pokemonswordshield
