Mix 94-1 is celebrating the 12 Days Of Mixmas by giving you the good stuff right off of our tree!

We’ve stocked some truly GOOD STUFF up there too – Including $100 gift card, CAVS tickets, free restaurant hook-ups and perhaps a few surprises too.

Listen for the Jingle Jam Of The Day. We’ll announce it every morning with Dave & Jimmy AND we’ll post it here each day to make it super easy for you.

Monday 11/28/22 – “All I Want For Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey (1pm and 5pm hours)

Tuesday 11/29/22 – “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” – Brenda Lee (12pm and 4pm hours)

Each time you hear it – text JINGLE to 330-583-1673 and you’ll get to come down and grab something off our Mixmas Tree Of Giving.

We’ll play a different song each day- so listen to Dave & Jimmy to find out what to listen for – and keep checkin’ back here too.

(and we’ll be giving out hints on the air every day – so listen long and often!)

The 12 Days Of Mixmas… From the station givin’ away the good stuff all season long, Mix 94-1!