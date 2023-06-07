The 16th Wish-A-Thon is coming up – Save the date!

Mix 94-1 and 1480 WHBC getting ready for our 16th Annual Aultcare Wish-A-Thon to benefit Wishes Can Happen is coming up in August.

Join us as we broadcast live for 36 straight hours from Springbrook Plaza on Whipple Avenue.

Start thinking now how you can help! Collect your change, have a fundraiser, get creative! These kids need your help.

Save the date – Thursday August 10th and Friday August 11th. We have so many cool things planned and it’s for a great cause.

Meantime – read the stories and learn more about this very special, local non-profit organization.

www.WishesCanHappen.Org

Open your hearts! Be a Hero! Plan now.