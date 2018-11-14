The 2018 Game Awards Nominees Are Revealed!
By Sarah Peters
Nov 14, 2018 @ 7:46 AM

The Game Awards just announced this year’s nominations!  The winners will be announced December 6th! Some of the categories and their nominees are:

Game of the Year Nominations: 

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Celeste

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Monster Hunter: World

Red Dead Redemption 2

 

Best Ongoing Game: 

Destiny 2

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

 

Best Narrative:

Detroit: Become Human

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

 

Best Performance:

Detroit: Become Human – Bryan Dechart as Connor

God of War – Christopher Judge as Kratos

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker

 

Sarah Quinn’s predictions:

Game of the Year:

Red Dead Redemption 2

 

Best Ongoing Game:

Fornite or Overwatch

 

Best Narrative:

Marvel’s Spider-Man

 

Best Performance:

A toss up between:

Marvel’s Spider-Man – Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan

 

Source: To read the full list of categories and nominees, visit shacknews,com

 

 

 

 

 

