The 2018 Game Awards Nominees Are Revealed!

The Game Awards just announced this year’s nominations! The winners will be announced December 6th! Some of the categories and their nominees are:
Game of the Year Nominations:
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Celeste
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Monster Hunter: World
Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Ongoing Game:
Destiny 2
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Overwatch
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Best Narrative:
Detroit: Become Human
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
God of War
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Performance:
Detroit: Become Human – Bryan Dechart as Connor
God of War – Christopher Judge as Kratos
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra
Red Dead Redemption 2 – Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan
Marvel’s Spider-Man – Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker
Sarah Quinn’s predictions:
Game of the Year:
Red Dead Redemption 2
Best Ongoing Game:
Fornite or Overwatch
Best Narrative:
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Best Performance:
A toss up between:
Marvel’s Spider-Man – Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker
Red Dead Redemption 2 – Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan
Source: To read the full list of categories and nominees, visit shacknews,com