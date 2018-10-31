The 2018 Top Two “Movie Inspired” Halloween Costumes Are..
By Sarah Peters
|
Oct 31, 2018 @ 5:33 AM

Captain America and Wonder Woman take the top honors as the hottest movie-inspired Halloween costumes of 2018. In a survey of over 1,500 moviegoers by Fandango’s premium site, FandangoNow Wonder Woman came in at number one for female costumes with Shuri from Black Panther and  Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok rounding out the top three. Captain America takes the top male costume spot followed by Black Panther and Thor. As for group costumes, Avengers: Infinity War comes in at number one followed by Black Panther and Deadpool.

