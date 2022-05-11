The 2022 Sourcebook Is HERE! Get Your Copy NOW! Check Inside For Your Chance To Win $1000
Disclosed book on a table. Close-up.
Hey! Have you picked up your 2022 WHBC/Mix 94.1 Sourcebook yet? If not, now’s the time! Tons of great information, Stark County’s best comprehensive book of important phone numbers, places to go, things to see and much more. Here’s a list of locations where you can get yours. Check back daily because we’ll be adding more locations as we get the books delivered to your area.
PLUS — once you have your book make sure you fill out the entry form on page 71 for your chance to win $1000.
Fill out the official entry form (post cards are accepted too) and send it to:
550 Market Avenue South, Canton, OH 44702
Make sure you include your name, address, phone number, email and date of birth. Entries must be postmarked by September 9th. A grand prize winner will be announced the week of September 12th on Canton’s Morning News.
Sourcebook pick-up locations include:
The Mix 94.1 Studios, The Medicine Center Pharmacies, and Friends and Family Credit Union.