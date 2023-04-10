The 2023 “MTV Movie & TV Award” Nominees Are Out
April 9, 2023 8:39PM EDT
The 2023 “MTV Movie & TV Award” nominees are out.
“Top Gun: Maverick”, “Stranger Things”, and “The Last of Us” lead with six nominations each. The show airs live on May 7th with Drew Barrymore as host.
Here is the complete nominee list:
Best Movie:
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Elvis”
- “Nope”
- “Scream 6”
- “Smile”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Best Show:
- “Stranger Things”
- “The Last of Us”
- “The White Lotus”
- “Wednesday”
- “Wolf Pack”
- “Yellowstone”
- “Yellowjackets”
Best Performance in a Movie:
- Austin Butler in “Elvis”
- Florence Pugh in “Don’t Worry Darling”
- Keke Palmer in “Nope”
- Michael B. Jordan in “Creed 3”
- Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick”
Best Performance in a Show:
- Aubrey Plaza on “The White Lotus”
- Christina Ricci on “Yellowjackets”
- Jenna Ortega on “Wednesday”
- Riley Keough on “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Sadie Sink on “Stranger Things”
- Selena Gomez on “Only Murders in the Building”
Best Hero:
- Diego Luna on “Andor”
- Jenna Ortega on “Wednesday”
- Paul Rudd in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
- Pedro Pascal on “The Last of Us”
- Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick”
Best Villain:
- Elizabeth Olsen in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- Harry Styles in “Don’t Worry Darling”
- Jamie Campbell Bower on “Stranger Things”
- M3GAN in “M3GAN”
- The Bear in “Cocaine Bear”
Best Kiss:
- Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux on “The Last of Us”
- Harry Styles and David Dawson in “My Policeman”
- Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow on “Outer Banks”
- Riley Keough and Sam Claflin on “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne on “Only Murders in the Building”
Best Comedic Performance:
- Adam Sandler in “Murder Mystery 2”
- Dylan O’Brien in “Not Okay”
- Jennifer Coolidge in “Shotgun Wedding”
- Keke Palmer in “Nope”
- Quinta Brunson on “Abbott Elementary”
Breakthrough Performance:
- Bad Bunny in “Bullet Train”
- Bella Ramsey, Ellie on “The Last of Us”
- Emma D’Arcy, Rhaenyra Targaryen on “House of the Dragon”
- Joseph Quinn, Eddie Munson on “Stranger Things”
- Rachel Sennott in “Bodies Bodies Bodies”
Best Fight:
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) in “Bullet Train”
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface in “Scream 6”
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) on “Stranger Things”
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone in “John Wick 4”
- Escape from Narkina 5 on “Andor”
Most Frightened Performance:
- Jennifer Coolidge on “The White Lotus”
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson in “Cocaine Bear”
- Justin Long in “Barbarian”
- Rachel Sennott in “Bodies Bodies Bodies”
- Sosie Bacon in “Smile”
Best Duo:
- Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in “Do Revenge”
- Jenna Ortega and Thing on “Wednesday”
- Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey on “The Last of Us”
- Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò on “The White Lotus”
- Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in “Top Gun: Maverick”
Best Kick-Ass Cast:
- “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Outer Banks”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Teen Wolf: The Movie”
Best Song:
- “Still Alive” by Demi Lovato from “Scream 6”
- “Vegas” by Doja Cat from “Elvis”
- “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga from “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic from “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Lift Me Up” by Rihanna from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- “Carolina” by Taylor Swift from “Where the Crawdads Sing”
Best Docu-Reality Series:
- “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
- “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
- “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”
- “The Kardashians”
- “Vanderpump Rules”
Best Host:
- Drew Barrymore on “The Drew Barrymore Show”
- Joel Madden on “Ink Master”
- Nick Cannon on “The Masked Singer”
- RuPaul on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
Best Music Documentary:
- “Halftime”, featuring Jennifer Lopez
- “Love, Lizzo”
- “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”
- “Sheryl”, featuring Sheryl Crow
- “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”