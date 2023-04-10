Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

The 2023 “MTV Movie & TV Award” Nominees Are Out

April 9, 2023 8:39PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The 2023 “MTV Movie & TV Award” nominees are out.

“Top Gun: Maverick”, “Stranger Things”, and “The Last of Us” lead with six nominations each. The show airs live on May 7th with Drew Barrymore as host.

Here is the complete nominee list:

Best Movie:

  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Nope”
  • “Scream 6”
  • “Smile”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Show:

  • “Stranger Things”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “The White Lotus”
  • “Wednesday”
  • “Wolf Pack”
  • “Yellowstone”
  • “Yellowjackets”

Best Performance in a Movie:

  • Austin Butler in “Elvis”
  • Florence Pugh in “Don’t Worry Darling”
  • Keke Palmer in “Nope”
  • Michael B. Jordan in “Creed 3”
  • Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Performance in a Show:

  • Aubrey Plaza on “The White Lotus”
  • Christina Ricci on “Yellowjackets”
  • Jenna Ortega on “Wednesday”
  • Riley Keough on “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Sadie Sink on “Stranger Things”
  • Selena Gomez on “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Hero:

  • Diego Luna on “Andor”
  • Jenna Ortega on “Wednesday”
  • Paul Rudd in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
  • Pedro Pascal on “The Last of Us”
  • Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Villain:

  • Elizabeth Olsen in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
  • Harry Styles in “Don’t Worry Darling”
  • Jamie Campbell Bower on “Stranger Things”
  • M3GAN in “M3GAN”
  • The Bear in “Cocaine Bear”

Best Kiss:

  • Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux on “The Last of Us”
  • Harry Styles and David Dawson in “My Policeman”
  • Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow on “Outer Banks”
  • Riley Keough and Sam Claflin on “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne on “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Comedic Performance:

  • Adam Sandler in “Murder Mystery 2”
  • Dylan O’Brien in “Not Okay”
  • Jennifer Coolidge in “Shotgun Wedding”
  • Keke Palmer in “Nope”
  • Quinta Brunson on “Abbott Elementary”

Breakthrough Performance:

  • Bad Bunny in “Bullet Train”
  • Bella Ramsey, Ellie on “The Last of Us”
  • Emma D’Arcy, Rhaenyra Targaryen on “House of the Dragon”
  • Joseph Quinn, Eddie Munson on “Stranger Things”
  • Rachel Sennott in “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Best Fight:

  • Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) in “Bullet Train”
  • Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface in “Scream 6”
  • Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) on “Stranger Things”
  • Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone in “John Wick 4”
  • Escape from Narkina 5 on “Andor”

Most Frightened Performance:

  • Jennifer Coolidge on “The White Lotus”
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson in “Cocaine Bear”
  • Justin Long in “Barbarian”
  • Rachel Sennott in “Bodies Bodies Bodies”
  • Sosie Bacon in “Smile”

Best Duo:

  • Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in “Do Revenge”
  • Jenna Ortega and Thing on “Wednesday”
  • Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey on “The Last of Us”
  • Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò on “The White Lotus”
  • Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Kick-Ass Cast:

  • “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
  • “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Outer Banks”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “Teen Wolf: The Movie”

Best Song:

  • Still Alive” by Demi Lovato from “Scream 6”
  • Vegas” by Doja Cat from “Elvis”
  • Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga from “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic from “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • Lift Me Up” by Rihanna from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • Carolina” by Taylor Swift from “Where the Crawdads Sing”

Best Docu-Reality Series:

  • “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”
  • “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
  • “Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”
  • “The Kardashians”
  • “Vanderpump Rules”

Best Host:

  • Drew Barrymore on “The Drew Barrymore Show”
  • Joel Madden on “Ink Master”
  • Nick Cannon on “The Masked Singer”
  • RuPaul on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Best Music Documentary:

  • “Halftime”, featuring Jennifer Lopez
  • “Love, Lizzo”
  • “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”
  • “Sheryl”, featuring Sheryl Crow
  • “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie”

Popular Posts

1

Mix 94-1's $1000 Cushion - Listen every hour to win MONEY!
2

Matt Damon Makes Rare Appearance With All His Ladies
3

Little Girl Slays Book Character Dress Up Day As Dolly Parton
4

Welcome “Careless Whisper” To The 1 Billion Views Club
5

This 9-Year-Old Sewed His Dad A Shirt And It’s Awesome!