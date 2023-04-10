The 2023 “MTV Movie & TV Award” nominees are out.

“Top Gun: Maverick”, “Stranger Things”, and “The Last of Us” lead with six nominations each. The show airs live on May 7th with Drew Barrymore as host.

Here is the complete nominee list:

Best Movie:

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Nope”

“Scream 6”

“Smile”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Show:

“Stranger Things”

“The Last of Us”

“The White Lotus”

“Wednesday”

“Wolf Pack”

“Yellowstone”

“Yellowjackets”

Best Performance in a Movie:

Austin Butler in “Elvis”

in “Elvis” Florence Pugh in “Don’t Worry Darling”

in “Don’t Worry Darling” Keke Palmer in “Nope”

in “Nope” Michael B. Jordan in “Creed 3”

in “Creed 3” Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Performance in a Show:

Aubrey Plaza on “The White Lotus”

on “The White Lotus” Christina Ricci on “Yellowjackets”

on “Yellowjackets” Jenna Ortega on “Wednesday”

on “Wednesday” Riley Keough on “Daisy Jones & the Six”

on “Daisy Jones & the Six” Sadie Sink on “Stranger Things”

on “Stranger Things” Selena Gomez on “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Hero:

Diego Luna on “Andor”

on “Andor” Jenna Ortega on “Wednesday”

on “Wednesday” Paul Rudd in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Pedro Pascal on “The Last of Us”

on “The Last of Us” Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Villain:

Elizabeth Olsen in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Harry Styles in “Don’t Worry Darling”

in “Don’t Worry Darling” Jamie Campbell Bower on “Stranger Things”

on “Stranger Things” M3GAN in “M3GAN”

in “M3GAN” The Bear in “Cocaine Bear”

Best Kiss:

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux on “The Last of Us”

and on “The Last of Us” Harry Styles and David Dawson in “My Policeman”

and in “My Policeman” Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow on “Outer Banks”

and on “Outer Banks” Riley Keough and Sam Claflin on “Daisy Jones & the Six”

and on “Daisy Jones & the Six” Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne on “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Comedic Performance:

Adam Sandler in “Murder Mystery 2”

in “Murder Mystery 2” Dylan O’Brien in “Not Okay”

in “Not Okay” Jennifer Coolidge in “Shotgun Wedding”

in “Shotgun Wedding” Keke Palmer in “Nope”

in “Nope” Quinta Brunson on “Abbott Elementary”

Breakthrough Performance:

Bad Bunny in “Bullet Train”

in “Bullet Train” Bella Ramsey , Ellie on “The Last of Us”

, Ellie on “The Last of Us” Emma D’Arcy , Rhaenyra Targaryen on “House of the Dragon”

, Rhaenyra Targaryen on “House of the Dragon” Joseph Quinn , Eddie Munson on “Stranger Things”

, Eddie Munson on “Stranger Things” Rachel Sennott in “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

Best Fight:

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) in “Bullet Train”

(Ladybug) vs. (The Wolf) in “Bullet Train” Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface in “Scream 6”

(Gale Weathers) vs. in “Scream 6” Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) on “Stranger Things”

(Vecna) vs. (Eleven) on “Stranger Things” Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone in “John Wick 4”

(John Wick) vs. Everyone in “John Wick 4” Escape from Narkina 5 on “Andor”

Most Frightened Performance:

Jennifer Coolidge on “The White Lotus”

on “The White Lotus” Jesse Tyler Ferguson in “Cocaine Bear”

in “Cocaine Bear” Justin Long in “Barbarian”

in “Barbarian” Rachel Sennott in “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

in “Bodies Bodies Bodies” Sosie Bacon in “Smile”

Best Duo:

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in “Do Revenge”

and in “Do Revenge” Jenna Ortega and Thing on “Wednesday”

and on “Wednesday” Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey on “The Last of Us”

and on “The Last of Us” Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò on “The White Lotus”

and on “The White Lotus” Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Kick-Ass Cast:

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Outer Banks”

“Stranger Things”

“Teen Wolf: The Movie”

Best Song:

Best Docu-Reality Series:

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

“Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

“The Kardashians”

“Vanderpump Rules”

Best Host:

Drew Barrymore on “The Drew Barrymore Show”

on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Joel Madden on “Ink Master”

on “Ink Master” Nick Cannon on “The Masked Singer”

on “The Masked Singer” RuPaul on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Best Music Documentary: