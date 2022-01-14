The 4th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Of Service
Mix 94-1 is proud to get the word out on the Canton Kindness Coalition’s 4th Annual Martin Luther King Day of Service with a huge clothing drive on Martin Luther King Jr. Monday – 6am-7pm at the Starbucks at 3407 Cleveland Ave NW Canton.
Donations will benefit Project HOPE, a local organization that provides services to homeless/displaced children and families in Canton City School District. The following items will be collected, only NEW clothing items will be accepted. Items can be donated inside this Starbucks location or can be
donated through the drive thru.
Boys pants sizes 5/6, 7/8
Leggings/joggers for teen boys and girls (small, medium, and large)
Adult and Teens pants all sizes
Shoes of all sizes, boys and girls
Founded in 2018, Canton Kindness Coalition is a group of community minded
individuals dedicated to making kindness contagious in the greater Canton area. The
organization hosts several events each month encouraging member and community
involvement, benefiting non-profits and community heroes. Upcoming events include
Random Acts of Kindness Week, Valentine’s for Veterans, and Soup It Forward. Check
out our Facebook and Instagram pages or email them at [email protected] for more info!