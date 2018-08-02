The 6th “Moment” Mural To Be Unveiled

A new mural will be unveiled in downtown Canton on Friday afternoon, as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival events. It’s the 6th “moment” of the eleven public art series. It’s a giant 160 foot tall banner mural, celebrating Monday night September 21, 1970 when ABC-TV aired the first NFL game ever, on a weeknight.

The Browns beat the Jets by the way 31 to 21.

MNF History: 1970

ABC Sports Online

The period of 1969-70 was a time of great change in the National Football League. The New York Jets became the first American Football League team to win the Super Bowl, and the NFL recognized the Super Bowl title as a result. The following year, the AFL and NFL officially merged, creating a unified, 26-team league.At the same time, Monday Night Football was created and ABC acquired the rights. The original agreement was for ABC to televise 13 games in 1970, ’71 and ’72, and was widely regarded as an experiment that would lead to the network’s demise.The New York Jets played against the Cleveland Browns in the first-ever Monday Night game — the embodiment of the merger coupled with the star power of Joe Namath being placed in the spotlight. Browns owner Art Modell refused to attend the game, but upwards of 80,000 rabid fans, as well as a curious television audience, watched the Browns defeat Joe Namath’s Jets 31-21.But the program was about more than the game. Producer Roone Arledge changed the way the NFL was presented on television, most notably with the three-man announcing booth that included Keith Jackson, Don Meredith and the controversial Howard Cosell.

