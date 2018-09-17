The 70th Annual Emmy’s is Tonight!

… and here is a list of all Emmy nominations!
The 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Award Nominations
Outstanding Drama Series
- “The Americans”
- “The Crown”
- “Game Of Thrones”
- “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- “Stranger Things”
- “This Is Us”
- “Westworld”
Outstanding Comedy Series
- “Atlanta”
- “Barry”
- “Black-ish”
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “GLOW”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Silicon Valley”
- “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
- Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
- Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”)
- Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
- Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
- Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
- Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
- Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
- Ed Harris (“Westworld”)
- Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
- Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us)
- Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)
- Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Lena Headey (“Game Of Thrones”)
- Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”)
- Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)
- Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game Of Thrones”)
- Peter Dinklage (“Game Of Thrones”)
- Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)
- Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)
- Matt Smith (“The Crown”)
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
- Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)
- Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Allison Janney (“Mom”)
- Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
- Lily Tomlin (“Grace And Frankie”)
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
- Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)
- Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)
- Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)
- Bill Hader (“Barry”)
- William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
- Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)
- Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)
- Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”)
- Megan Mullally (“Will And Grace”)
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)
- Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)
- Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)
- Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
- Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
- “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live”
- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
- “The Late Late Show With James Corden”
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
Source: Emmys.com