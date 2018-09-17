The 70th Annual Emmy’s is Tonight!

… and here is a list of all Emmy nominations!

The 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Americans”

“The Crown”

“Game Of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“Black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Ed Harris (“Westworld”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Lena Headey (“Game Of Thrones”)

Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game Of Thrones”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game Of Thrones”)

Joseph Fiennes (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Matt Smith (“The Crown”)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace And Frankie”)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Laurie Metcalf (“Roseanne”)

Megan Mullally (“Will And Grace”)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Source: Emmys.com