The All-American Rejects will “never break up,” Tyson Ritter says

Tyson Ritter isn’t ready to “Move Along” from The All-American Rejects anytime soon.

Responding to a tweet from a fan wondering about the status of the group, which hasn’t released a new album since 2012, Ritter declared that the “Dirty Little Secret” outfit will “never break up.”

However, that doesn’t mean you should expect a deluge of new Rejects music in the near future.

“We started this band when I was 13. I’m 38 now,” Ritter says. “A lot of growth and change can make writing for the rejects feel like holding hands with a girlfriend from the past. You wouldn’t want to hear music from a forced moment like that. Ever.”

More importantly, though, is that Ritter and company still “love playing together.”

“[We love] to play the songs that so many have made memories to, and we get to go back to that place with the audience, not try to bring them to some current moment that is just a watered down false attempt,” Ritter says. “We celebrate the legacy. We always will.”

Despite the lack of a full-length effort, The All-American Rejects have continued to release music here and there over the past decade, including the 2019 EP Send Her to Heaven and the 2020 single “Me vs. the World.”

Ritter, meanwhile, launched a new band, Now More Than Ever, last fall.

