The Artists Who Sued Ed Sheeran Have To Pay Him Over $1 Million

Jun 23, 2022 @ 8:21am

So you remember when a couple of artists try to sue Ed Sheeran for copyright infringement sayin he stole “Shape Of You” from them?

Lawyers for Sami Chokri and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue were not successful in proving Ed ripped them off, and then argued their clients shouldn’t have to cover the legal expenses of Sheeran and his co-defendants — songwriters Steven McCutcheon and Johnny McDaid — due to their “conduct… both before and during the proceedings.”

Well, the jury sided with Ed, and now those artists have been ordered to pay over $1.1 million in legal fees.

