The Artists Who Sued Ed Sheeran Have To Pay Him Over $1 Million
So you remember when a couple of artists try to sue Ed Sheeran for copyright infringement sayin he stole “Shape Of You” from them?
Lawyers for Sami Chokri and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue were not successful in proving Ed ripped them off, and then argued their clients shouldn’t have to cover the legal expenses of Sheeran and his co-defendants — songwriters Steven McCutcheon and Johnny McDaid — due to their “conduct… both before and during the proceedings.”
Well, the jury sided with Ed, and now those artists have been ordered to pay over $1.1 million in legal fees.
