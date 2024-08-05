Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

The Awkward Reason This Pole Vaulter Missed Out On An Olympic Medal

August 5, 2024 1:07PM EDT
French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati may have lost out on Olympic glory in Paris, but he’s won over legions of new fans thanks to the Internet.  People are reporting that his bulge cost him a chance at a medal, but that’s not true.  He actually hit the bar with his legs first.

Either way, the Internet did its thing.

 

