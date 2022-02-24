      Weather Alert

The Backstory To Charlize Theron And Tom Hardy’s Feud Revealed In New Book

Feb 24, 2022 @ 8:52am

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy’s nasty on-set feud is detailed in the new book ‘Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road’.

An editor for the film’s production company says the pair “didn’t want to look at each other” on set.

One incident detailed was when Hardy was 3 hours late to set and Theron exploded at him.

After that, she requested a producer be by her side at all times because she felt threatened by Hardy.

 

