The Best Christmas Light Display in the Nation is in Ohio!?

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill are have been nominated for USA Today’s best public holiday lights display in the nation.

The light display is in Clifton, Ohio has around 4 million lights and have been shining during the holidays for over 30 years.

It takes a total of three months to put the whole light display that includes a 100 foot waterfall together, and when it all started it was just a couple strands of lights.

The Clifton Mill is one of the largest water grist mills in existence, and if you want to see the lights in all their glory, the display opens Friday and goes until New Year’s Eve.

What makes a good Christmas light display? Do you like to get the family together to watch Christmas lights?