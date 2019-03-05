The Best Way To Get A Pothole Fixed?

(WHBC) – As potholes continue to proliferate on Canton streets, WHBC’s Gary Rivers asked Streets Superintendent Steve Trzcinski about the very best way to report a pothole to get it fixed.

Trzcinski says the city uses an app called SeeClickFix.

“You take a picture of the pothole, put the address where it’s at and then send it and it comes directly to my e-mail.”

He says a work order will then be written up and the road crater you reported will be placed on the list of the next holes to be filled in.

He says, as is the case every winter, the freeze-thaw cycle has done a number on some streets and crews are working on fixing potholes as quickly as possible.

He says crews try to get to the highest priority potholes within 24 hours of it being reported.