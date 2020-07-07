The Bizarre Beyoncé Conspiracy Theory
There is a Florida politician who claims that Beyonce is not really African-American but Italian and her name is “Ann Maria Lastrassi,” and is part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Yeah, he tweeted this. KW Miller suggests that Beyonce’s music videos are scattered with symbols that prove that she is a part of the Illuminati. The politician tweeted: “Looking more into Beyoncé’s coded globalist messages. Who is “Becky With The Good Hair” who she encourages people to call while apologizing? Oh…. a Soros operative?”
Some think the conspiracy theorists are trying to discredit Beyonce since she’s such a big supporter of Black Lives Matter and to discredit her would mean the whole movement would be discredited? What do you think? Do you agree or disagree?