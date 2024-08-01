Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

“The Boys With The Bus” Head Out On Their Road Trip

August 1, 2024 10:42AM EDT
Here’s a follow up to a story we told you about featuring high school kids who renovated a bus into an RV as part of a senior project. They launched their epic road trip!

Their unique project gained quite the following on social media as they shared their process in converting this school bus into an RV they could travel in together. They did all the work themselves.

 

 

 

