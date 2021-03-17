      Breaking News
The ‘Brood X’ Cicada Swarm Is Ready To Hatch

Mar 17, 2021 @ 12:02pm

Get ready to hear a LOT of buzzing this summer – Brood X is on the way. What is ‘Brood X’?  A massive swarm of cicadas that emerges once every 17 years,  It will appear in 12 states ranging from Illinois to Georgia to Pennsylvania.

 

Once the weather warms up, trillions of cicadas will emerge from the ground, living for just a few weeks to mate, with their larva returning to the ground to hibernate for another 17 years. It will be the first appearance from Brood X since 2004.  While the cicadas are harmless, the buzzing will be loud and can be heard from miles away. Do you remember the last ‘Brood X’?  Besides cicadas, what other sounds remind you of summer?

