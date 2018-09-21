The Browns Win!!

Last night, the Cleveland Browns won their first game since 2016. That is 635 days! The win came against the New York Jets, with a final score of 21 to 17! True to the promise of a free beer, Victory

And Browns fans were ecstatic!

True to the promise of free beer, Bud Lite’s ‘Victory Fridges’ opened across the city. Each fridge held about 200 beers. The opening of the refrigerators prompted this tweet from Cleveland Police:

Congratulations Browns!