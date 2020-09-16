The Buckeyes are Back! The Big Ten will play Football
The Big Ten reverses course after sharp pressure from players, coaches, parents and the president and announces plans to play football this fall after all. The opening weekend will be Oct. 23-24 and each team will have an eight-game schedule. More details to come and full coverage on The Kenny and JT Show starting at 3:00pm.
A formal announcement is expected to come from Big Ten officials this afternoon. They’ll explain what protocols will be in place.