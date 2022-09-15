The Bulldog Activity Center Coming to Downtown Canton – and What About McKinley High School?
September 15, 2022 8:18AM EDT
The Canton School Board has approved building a 110,000 square foot Bulldog Activity Center at the Timken Campus off Fulton Road.
School Board President JR Rinaldi joined Pam Cook on Canton’s Morning News this morning to talk about it. And what about the ongoing rumors that McKinley High School will move? He addresses that as well – pretty candidly. Check out the interview here: