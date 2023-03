Fans have been wondering what’s been up over at NBC on the “Today” show as Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have been off the air. Guthrie left mid-show on Tuesday morning when she tested positive for Covid-19. But Kotb’s absence has been more than a week and more mysterious.

Co-anchor Craig Melvin explained on the show Wednesday morning that Hoda was dealing with a “family health situation” and hopes to be back very soon.