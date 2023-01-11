The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall reveals a toxic girlfriend once used a pet cam to spy on him

Rick Kern/Getty Images

The Chainsmokers‘ Alex Pall opened up about a toxic relationship that once made him question his sanity.

Speaking to the Call Her Daddy podcast, Alex recalled a time when he was seeing a girl who would start fights with him and then disappear for days.

“All of these fights kept happening that I didn’t really, like, understand why,” he explained without dropping any names. “I would just get a text while on tour, like, ‘You’re a f***king a**hole,’ and I’d be, like, ‘I don’t know what I could have possibly have just done.’ And it’d be like, ‘You know what you did.’”

He added he would ask what he did wrong, but would be met with radio silence. “She would, like, disappear for two days,” said Alex, adding that he now knows the relationship was unhealthy because it made him feel like he was losing his mind.

Even though his family and friends “didn’t like her at this point,” he admits he kept hanging on because he’s an optimist who kept hoping for the best.

Things changed when he began suspecting his girlfriend had bugged the house because she would confront him about conversations he had when she wasn’t there.

Alex realized his ex had been spying on him for seven months using a motion-sensor pet camera he got for his dog. “I get up close to it and she had blacked out the recording light with a marker and then covered it with an additional piece of electrical tape, perfectly cut out,” he described.

Alex said he wanted “to be single and have fun” by that point, so he walked away from the relationship.

